Harris (neck/quadriceps) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, putting him on track to suit up Thursday against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harris was one of a few regulars who popped up on the injury report Monday only to bounce back with a full practice Tuesday, suggesting Monday's missed practice was precautionary. Coming off a two-sack performance against the Buccaneers in Week 3, Harris will be looking forward to wreaking havoc on a Jets offense that has looked discombobulated all season.