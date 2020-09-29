Harris (neck/quadriceps) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, putting him on track to suit up Thursday against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Harris was one of a few regulars who popped up on the injury report Monday only to bounce back with a full practice Tuesday, suggesting Monday's missed practice was precautionary. Coming off a two-sack performance against the Buccaneers in Week 3, Harris will be looking forward to wreaking havoc on a Jets offense that has looked discombobulated all season.
More News
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Pops up on injury report•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Figures to return to first team•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Re-signs with Broncos•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Enjoys strong 2019 campaign•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Drops Mahomes twice•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Gearing up against Chargers•