Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Harris sustained the injury during pregame warmups for Week 12 and didn't practice Wednesday, but he worked as a limited participant the last two days. The 28-year-old's practice participation the last couple days puts him in good position to play Sunday.

