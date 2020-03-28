Play

Harris and the Broncos have agreed on a one-year deal, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Harris started all 16 games for the Broncos last year and accumulated 49 tackles (28 solo), six sacks and a forced fumble in the process. He also logged nine passes defensed, which was a league-high among defensive lineman. The Illinois State product enjoyed a strong finish to the season and will look to pick up where he left off in 2020.

