Broncos' Shelby Harris: Re-signs with Broncos
Harris and the Broncos have agreed on a one-year deal, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Harris started all 16 games for the Broncos last year and accumulated 49 tackles (28 solo), six sacks and a forced fumble in the process. He also logged nine passes defensed, which was a league-high among defensive lineman. The Illinois State product enjoyed a strong finish to the season and will look to pick up where he left off in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings and picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Dynasty QB winners and losers
The quarterback carousel sent shockwaves through the NFL, but the Dynasty implications were...
-
Jalen Reagor prospect profile
Jalen Reagor's final collegiate season was statistically underwhelming. Was it a warning sign...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Dynasty tight end winners and losers
There were far more winners than losers at tight end over the past month.
-
Post-free agency non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency non-PPR mock draft for 2020.