Broncos' Shelby Harris: Receives tender from Broncos
Harris has been told by the Broncos they will use a restricted free-agent tender on him, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
The move will give Harris a salary of $3.095 million for the 2019 season, unless he finds a new contract elsewhere. He is free to sign with any team, but Denver will hold the right to sign him to the same deal for the next five days or they will receive a second-round pick. Last year with Denver, the 2014 draft pick recorded 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing 24.4 defensive snaps per game.
