The Broncos re-signed Harris (knee) to a three-year, $27 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Broncos now successfully kept Harris from hitting free agency in back-to-back offseasons, and with a deal that'll keep him in town through 2023, that's not an issue the team will have to worry about again for some time. Health issues, including a late-season knee injury, limited Harris to just 11 appearances in 2020, no doubt contributing to his asking price now being affordable for Denver. He'll be a prime bounceback candidate next season after having returned to full health.