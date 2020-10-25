Harris (wrist) is back on the field for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Harris' presence is a much-needed boost for Denver's defensive front, given that Mike Purcell (foot) has already been ruled out. He'll slot back into his usual starting role at defensive end.
More News
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Injures wrist Sunday•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Practicing in full Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Pops up on injury report•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Figures to return to first team•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Re-signs with Broncos•
-
Broncos' Shelby Harris: Enjoys strong 2019 campaign•