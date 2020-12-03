The Broncos activated Harris (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Harris will suit up this Sunday against the Chiefs for the first time since Week 8. DeMarcus Walker and Dre'Mont Jones have served as the starting defensive ends with Harris out of the picture, both proving capable of holding down the edge moving forward. It's unclear who Harris will replace upon return to the lineup.
