Harris (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harris only generated a total of 2.5 sacks in 11 appearances this season after collecting six over 16 outings in 2019. He did, however, produce a career-high 11 QB hits while continuing to be a disruptor to passing lanes with seven-plus deflections for a second straight year. Harris hadn't missed a single game over his first three years with the Broncos between 2017 and 2019. Now, he'll wrap up 2020 having a total of five absences as he heads to IR.