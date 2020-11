Coach Vic Fangio said Harris should be cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list by Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Harris was placed on the list because he was considered a close contact to an infected person, but the 29-year-old defensive end has continued to test negative and should return to action this week. He's enjoyed a solid season so far, recording 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups through seven games.