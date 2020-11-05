Harris (illness) confirmed Thursday that he has been testing negative for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Harris will have to remain asymptomatic and test negative on five consecutive occasions before being eligible to suit up for a game, so his status for Sunday's contest in Atlanta remains murky. Dre'Mont Jones stands to be the primary beneficiary of increased snaps if Harris misses time, and DeMarcus Walker could also see a larger role.