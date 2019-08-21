Harris recorded two tackles and two passes defended in limited action during Monday's 24-15 preseason loss to San Francisco.

Harris confounded the 49ers' starting offense, breaking up two of Jimmy Garoppolo's six pass attempts and sniffing out his lone completion for no gain. Harris performed well in a rotational role last season, but is the man in the middle to start 2019. Don't be surprised if he comes away with a few sacks, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman combining for 10.5 in the interior of Vic Fangio's defense last season, and -- as he showed against Pittsburgh -- an interception or two as a starter this season.