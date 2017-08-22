Play

Williams was claimed off waivers by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Williams was waived by the Bengals on Sunday but didn't take long to find a new home. The undrafted rookie faces some stiff competition in Denver with veterans Jamaal Charles and Stevan Ridley still battling for roster spots.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories