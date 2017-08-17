Broncos' Stevan Ridley: Continues to impress
Ridley was cutting well during Denver's first joint practice in San Francisco, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Ridley wasn't flashy in the Broncos' preseason matchup against the Bears, but garnered first-team reps and has reportedly impressed in camp. With a number of young options on the team, Ridley is likely competing with Jamaal Charles for one roster spot. Charles is the bigger name of the two, but is reportedly still shaking off rust and won't play until the third preseason game. Ridley has an opportunity to build a lead on his veteran counterpart this week in San Francisco that Charles might have trouble catching up to with limited time remaining.
