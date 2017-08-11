Ridley rushed for 17 yards on eight attempts in Thursday's preseason win over Chicago.

The stats don't look pretty for Ridley, but when he got them might. Ridley first entered the game when many of Denver's starters were still on the field. The veteran has reportedly impressed in practice and a few yards and a cloud of dust might be more appetizing than what Jamaal Charles, who did not play on Thursday as he recovers from last season's knee surgeries, is currently offering. A key stat as the regular season approaches is that Ridley's cap hit is half that of Charles' per Over the Cap. If Denver is just looking for a veteran to fill in until Devontae Booker is healthy enough to play, Ridley may make more sense from a financial perspective.