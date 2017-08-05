Ridley is showing impressive burst and cutting ability in camp, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Lammey and many others can be forgiven for selling Ridley short, as the veteran back hasn't topped four yards per carry or 400 yards in a season since 2013. Last year, he managed just three carries for a Falcons team that loves running the ball. Now, showing that he still has gas in the tank and making Denver's final roster are two very, very different things. C.J. Anderson is the starter, and young De'Angelo Henderson and fullback Andy Janovich are appealing because they can contribute on both offense and special teams. If the Broncos carry just four backs, it might come down to Ridley versus Jamaal Charles, and even then, the winner might just be keeping Devontae Booker's seat warm for when the second-year back returns early in the season.