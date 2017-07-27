Broncos' Stevan Ridley: Signs with Denver
Ridley signed a contract with the Broncos on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ridley's signing with Denver comes on the heels of the announcement that Devontae Booker will require surgery on his wrist and be sidelined a few weeks. Ridley is no guarantee to make the roster, though he could catch on behind C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles.
