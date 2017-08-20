Broncos' Stevan Ridley: Totals 47 yards against 49ers
Ridley rushed for 40 yards on 14 carries and added seven yards on three catches in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.
For the second straight week, the yards-per-touch totals weren't great for Ridley, but the amount of touches were. Ridley recorded more than twice as many touches as any other Bronco on Saturday. Likely competing with Jamaal Charles for a single roster spot, Ridley has built up a lead in the competition with his performance in camp in recent weeks that the more accomplished of the two veterans might have trouble closing with just a few weeks left to go.
