Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Back to practice
Cravens (knee) has been cleared to practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Since Cravens is on injured reserve, he won't be available to play until Week 9 against the Texans. The 2016 second-round pick missed the entire 2017 campaign between knee and personal issues. If he can get back on the playing field, he'll provide depth to the Broncos' safeties but may have to start in a special teams role.
