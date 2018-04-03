Denver could deploy Cravens in a similar manner as it did with T.J. Ward, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

For all the accolades the Broncos' "No Fly Zone" has earned in recent seasons, opposing teams have routinely exploited Denver's man-coverage-heavy tendencies by forcing the team's linebackers to play in space versus tight ends and running backs. Cravens, who has the size of a linebacker with a safety's speed, offers an answer. Though the Broncos play more zone nowadays, expect head coach Vance Joseph -- a Wade Phillips disciple -- to use Cravens in a similar manner as Phillips used Ward during Denver's Super Bowl run. That might include playing a traditional safety role, playing the slot, or subbing in as a linebacker for Todd Davis in passing situations. It is not a stretch to think that the Broncos could roll out a jumbo dime package with four safeties -- Cravens, Darian Stewart, Justin Simmons, and Will Parks -- to combat offenses' multi-tight end and two-back looks.