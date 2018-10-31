Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Expected to play Sunday
Cravens (knee) is expected to be moved onto the active roster this week and play against the Texans on Sunday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Cravens has spent the entire 2018 regular season thus far on injured reserve, but appears on track to make a full return to the field after being cleared to practice two weeks ago. The 2016 second-round pick is expected to serve as a depth safety and special-teams asset for the Broncos when healthy.
