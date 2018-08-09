Cravens (knee) was spotted on field during Thursday's walkthrough without a helmet, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Cravens' minimal activity is more encouraging than a strict absence from practice, but there still seems to be some questions pertaining to his knee. Given the nature of knee injuries, it's tough to predict how things will progress and whether he'll be able to suit up for Saturday's preseason affair. Regardless, the fact that he's already back on the field suggests we should be seeing Cravens before the regular season opener.