Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Misses practice Monday
Cravens (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Cravens, who was sidelined throughout practice last week due to the same knee injury, remains out Monday. His status for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Bears is uncertain, while fellow backup safety Jamal Carter was ruled out for the season Monday with a torn hamstring.
