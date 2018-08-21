Cravens (knee) didn't return to practice Monday but coach Vance Joseph said "he's actually getting better after this weekend, so we'll see."

Cravens suffered a setback last week and hasn't practiced since July 31 as he continues to deal with knee soreness. The Broncos next preseason game comes Friday against the Redskins, and the 23-year-old won't be ready to play if he is unable to get any practice time in over the next couple days.