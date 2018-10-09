Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Nearing return to practice
Cravens (knee) could make his return to practice next week, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
The former USC standout was originally placed on injured reserve Sept. 2, after he battled knee soreness throughout the preseason. Though they have a three-week window to do so, the Broncos can activate Cravens after their Week 6 game against the Rams. The fact that Cravens is on track to return to practice soon bodes well for his return to the field following his IR stint.
