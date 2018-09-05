Cravens (knee) is hopeful to return to the field in two months, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.

Cravens was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week but it doesn't appear that safety-linebacker hybrid's season is over quite yet. He will have to sit out at least eight games, but then will be eligible to return to the active roster. Look for more updates to come as he continues his knee treatment.

