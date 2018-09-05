Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Out at least two months
Cravens (knee) is hopeful to return to the field in two months, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.
Cravens was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week but it doesn't appear that safety-linebacker hybrid's season is over quite yet. He will have to sit out at least eight games, but then will be eligible to return to the active roster. Look for more updates to come as he continues his knee treatment.
More News
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Ruled out for Friday's preseason affair•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Nearing return to practice after setback•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Misses practice Monday•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Limited participant at team walkthrough•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country