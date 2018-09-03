Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Placed on injured reserve
Cravens (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Cravens battled knee soreness throughout the preseason and isn't quite ready to return for the start of the regular season, so he'll be eligible for the active roster after Week 8. His placement on IR allowed for the Broncos to re-sign receiver and punt returner Isaiah McKenzie. With Cravens sidelined, Will Parks (knee) and Dymonte Thomas figure to provide depth at safety behind Darian Stewart and Justin Simmons.
