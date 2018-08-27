Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Returns to practice
Cravens returned to practice Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Cravens (knee) took the field for the first time all preseason today, after a lingering battle with knee soreness. The highly-touted 2016 second-rounder will now work towards taking the field Week 1, when Cravens will hope to make his debut as a Bronco.
More News
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Ruled out for Friday's preseason affair•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Nearing return to practice after setback•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Misses practice Monday•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Limited participant at team walkthrough•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Sidelined Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Could fill hybrid role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...