Cravens returned to practice Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Cravens (knee) took the field for the first time all preseason today, after a lingering battle with knee soreness. The highly-touted 2016 second-rounder will now work towards taking the field Week 1, when Cravens will hope to make his debut as a Bronco.

