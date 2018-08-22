Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Ruled out for Friday's preseason affair
Cravens (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's preseason contest against the Redskins, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Cravens reportedly is closing in on a return the practice field but without any reps this week he'll sit out of Friday's affair. The once highly-touted prospect out of Southern California has experienced his ups and downs through the early portion of his career. If Cravens hopes to make highs the new norm in the Mile High City, he'll need to get back to playing field sooner than later.
