Broncos' T.J. Ward: Healthy again
Ward (hamstring) was deemed healthy Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
After missing two weeks, Ward will start preparing for his first chance at preseason action against the Packers on Saturday. With 87 tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2016, Ward doesn't have to prove much when it comes to solidifying his starting job. Expect him to play in a limited role for the remainder of the preseason.
