Broncos' T.J. Ward: Suffers hamstring injury

Ward exited Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports. "We're not sure how serious or how mild," head coach Vance Joseph said. "He's being checked out by the doctor right now."

Ward left the field gingerly during 11-on-11 drills and didn't return to practice. Look for his status to be updated in the coming days.

