Broncos' T.J. Ward: Unavailable for second preseason outing
Ward (hamstring) won't travel with the team for Saturday's preseason game in San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
Ward, who remains without a timeline for a return, will stay in Denver in order to continue rehab on his injured hamstring. Backup Will Parks should take his place in the starting lineup Saturday.
