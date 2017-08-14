Play

Broncos' T.J. Ward: Unavailable for second preseason outing

Ward (hamstring) won't travel with the team for Saturday's preseason game in San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.

Ward, who remains without a timeline for a return, will stay in Denver in order to continue rehab on his injured hamstring. Backup Will Parks should take his place in the starting lineup Saturday.

