Broncos' T.J. Ward: Will sit out of preseason game Thursday
Ward (hamstring) has been declared out of Thursday's game in Chicago, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Ward could still play in some preseason action, and he's expected to be ready for Week 1. Denver is going to proceed cautiously with its top strong safety. Last season, Ward made 87 tackles in 14 games, defended eight passes and recorded an interception. He's slated to line up across from free safety Darian Stewart.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Watch our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!
Our CBS Sports staff has a 2-QB mock draft LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along as we make each...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...