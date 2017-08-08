Broncos' T.J. Ward: Will sit out of preseason game Thursday

Ward (hamstring) has been declared out of Thursday's game in Chicago, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Ward could still play in some preseason action, and he's expected to be ready for Week 1. Denver is going to proceed cautiously with its top strong safety. Last season, Ward made 87 tackles in 14 games, defended eight passes and recorded an interception. He's slated to line up across from free safety Darian Stewart.