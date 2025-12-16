Hufanga had three solo tackles during the Broncos' 34-26 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Hufanga played every single defensive snap for the eighth time this season and fifth time over his last six games, but his three stops were his lowest since Week 4 against the Bengals (one). Hufanga is up to 97 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, which matches his career high that he set in 2022 as a member of the 49ers across 17 regular-season games. The 2021 fifth-rounder should crack the tackling century mark during the Broncos' Week 16 tilt against the Jaguars this Sunday.