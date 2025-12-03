Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Career-high 13 tackles in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hufanga posted 13 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defense during the Broncos' 27-26 overtime win over the Commanders on Sunday.
Hufanga played every single defensive snap for a fourth consecutive game (and seventh time this season), and he finished Sunday's OT win with a career-high 13 stops, two of which were for a loss. The fifth-year safety has logged double-digit tackles five times during his NFL career, three of which have occurred in 2025. He is up to 89 total tackles through 12 regular-season games and is well on pace to crack the century mark for the first time in his career.
