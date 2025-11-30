Hufanga (illness) is active for Sunday night's game against the Commanders.

Hufanga was added to the Broncos' injury report Sunday morning due to an illness, but he has been cleared to play in the night cap after going through pregame warmups. In his first year with the Broncos, the 2021 fifth-rounder has accumulated 76 tackles (44 solo), including 2.0 sacks, nine pass defenses and one forced fumble through 11 regular-season games.