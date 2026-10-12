Hufanga (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the Broncos' estimated injury report Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Hufanga suffered an ankle injury during the team's 23-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday, and the team will have a short week prior to facing the Seahawks on Thursday night. The safety will have two more chances to participate at practice this week, and if he can't go Thursday, Devon Key would be the top candidate to draw a start in Hufanga's place within Denver's secondary.