Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Dealing with chest injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hufanga (chest) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
Hufanga appears to have picked up an apparent chest injury in the team's 29-28 loss to the Colts in Week 2, limiting him at practice to open the week. The safety will have two more chances to log a full practice prior to Sunday's divisional matchup with the Chargers.
