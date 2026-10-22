Hufanga (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hufanga suffered an ankle injury during the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Chargers, and the severity of the injury was diagnosed as week-to-week. He didn't play against the Seahawks in Week 6, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's road tilt against the Cardinals. Devon Key will continue to operate in an expanded role in the Broncos' secondary for as long as Hufanga is sidelined.