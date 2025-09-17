Hufanga recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Denver's loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Hufanga played 92 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps against Indianapolis and finished with double-digit tackles for the second straight game to open the season. After missing most of last season (seven games played in 2024), Hufanga has racked up 21 tackles (12 solo) and one forced fumble through two games to begin the 2025 campaign.