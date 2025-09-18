Hufanga (chest) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The safety surfaced on the injury report Wednesday with the chest issue, as he was only able to practice on a limited basis. Hufanga's status will still be worth monitoring Friday, but he appears on track to play in Week 3 against the Chargers. The offseason signing has played on nearly every defensive snap through two contests, recording 21 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble.