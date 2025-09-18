Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hufanga (chest) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The safety surfaced on the injury report Wednesday with the chest issue, as he was only able to practice on a limited basis. Hufanga's status will still be worth monitoring Friday, but he appears on track to play in Week 3 against the Chargers. The offseason signing has played on nearly every defensive snap through two contests, recording 21 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble.
More News
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Leads Denver in tackles•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Brought in by Denver•
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: Injuries mar 2024 season•
-
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga: Enters concussion protocol•