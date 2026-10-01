Hufanga recorded five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks and three pass defenses (one interception and a pick-six) during the Broncos' 30-26 win over the Rams in Week 3.

Hufanga's heroics in the fourth quarter was a driving force behind the Broncos' come-from-behind victory this past Sunday. It started early in the period with a 10-yard sack on Matthew Stafford on a third-and-5, leading to a 48-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. Hufanga followed that up by picking off a Stafford pass intended for Kyren Williams, which Hufanga returned 66 yards for a touchdown to give the Broncos the lead. The sixth-year safety wrapped up his career night with a game-sealing interception off Stafford in the end zone on the final play of the contest. Hufanga and the Broncos will look to carry their momentum into a Week 4 road tilt against the 49ers this Sunday.