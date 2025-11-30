Hufanga was added to the Denver injury report and is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to an illness, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hufanga's status for Sunday's game won't be officially known until Denver announces its list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hufanga can't play Week 13, Devon Key would likely be first in line to replace him as one of Denver's starting safeties.