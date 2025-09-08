Hufanga recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Hufanga's debut with the Broncos was impressive to say the least, as the veteran safety proved to be one of the best free agent signings the organization made this offseason. The 25-year-old was an every-down player in Week 1 and was consistently making plays all over the field. Hufanga's forced fumble early in the second quarter was quickly recovered by fellow safety Brandon Jones, ending the Titan's drive that was already in scoring range. Hufanga, who led Denver in tackles Sunday, will look to carry this momentum into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts.