Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Logs sack in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hufanga recorded nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Raiders.
Hufanga played all 60 of the Broncos' defensive snaps Thursday, finishing with nine total tackles for the second straight week. The 25-year-old safety led the team in takedowns as he continued to prove to be one of Denver's best free-agent signings this offseason. Hufanga's sack in the contest was his second of the season, and the veteran has now recorded 70 total tackles through 10 games, the second most of any Broncos' defender. Hufanga will look to build upon this momentum in Week 11 when the Broncos host the Chiefs.
More News
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Tallies nine stops vs. Houston•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Secures seven stops Sunday•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Five tackles in win•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Quiet in lopsided victory•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Records six tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Full participant in practice•