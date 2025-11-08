Hufanga recorded nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Raiders.

Hufanga played all 60 of the Broncos' defensive snaps Thursday, finishing with nine total tackles for the second straight week. The 25-year-old safety led the team in takedowns as he continued to prove to be one of Denver's best free-agent signings this offseason. Hufanga's sack in the contest was his second of the season, and the veteran has now recorded 70 total tackles through 10 games, the second most of any Broncos' defender. Hufanga will look to build upon this momentum in Week 11 when the Broncos host the Chiefs.