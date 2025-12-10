Hufanga recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 24-17 win at Las Vegas.

Hufanga only had to play 44 defensive snaps in Week 14, contributing to a depressed tackle total compared to recent weeks. With 94 tackles through 13 games, he's now on the doorstep of the first 100-plus tackle season of his career, and he should get plenty of opportunities in a matchup versus a run-first Packers offense in Week 15.