Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Mostly unremarkable day Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hufanga recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 24-17 win at Las Vegas.
Hufanga only had to play 44 defensive snaps in Week 14, contributing to a depressed tackle total compared to recent weeks. With 94 tackles through 13 games, he's now on the doorstep of the first 100-plus tackle season of his career, and he should get plenty of opportunities in a matchup versus a run-first Packers offense in Week 15.
