Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Records six tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hufanga logged six tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.
Hufanga played all but one of the Broncos' 86 defensive snaps Sunday, continuing his solid start to his first season in Denver. The veteran safety has now recorded a team-high 27 total tackles through three games, proving why the Broncos were wise to sign him in free agency this offseason. Hufanga will look to build upon this momentum in Week 4 when the Broncos host the Bengals.
