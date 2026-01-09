Hufanga recorded 106 tackles (67 solo), including 2.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2025.

Hufanga's first year with the Broncos was undoubtedly a success, as the veteran safety finished the season with the second-most tackles of any Broncos defender behind only Alex Singleton (135). The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with Denver in 2025 after spending the first four years of his career in San Francisco, and he has proven to be a key contributor for the Broncos in just his first season with the team. Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, Hufanga will look to build upon his strong start in the Mile-High City, helping the Broncos to continue to boast one of the league's best defenses again next season.