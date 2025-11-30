Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Under the weather, iffy for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hufanga (illness) questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Hufanga wasn't listed on the Broncos' practice report during Week 13 prep, which indicates that the illness developed over the weekend. His status for Sunday night's game may not be officially known until Denver announces its list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hufanga cannot play or operates on a snap count, then the Broncos would turn to P.J. Locke, Devon Key and JL Skinner to fill the void at safety alongside Brandon Jones.
More News
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Registers six stops in Week 11 win•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Logs sack in win•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Tallies nine stops vs. Houston•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Secures seven stops Sunday•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Five tackles in win•
-
Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga: Quiet in lopsided victory•