Hufanga (illness) questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hufanga wasn't listed on the Broncos' practice report during Week 13 prep, which indicates that the illness developed over the weekend. His status for Sunday night's game may not be officially known until Denver announces its list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hufanga cannot play or operates on a snap count, then the Broncos would turn to P.J. Locke, Devon Key and JL Skinner to fill the void at safety alongside Brandon Jones.