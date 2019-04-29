Bertolet signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Bertolet spent the preseason with the Jets last year but ended up losing the kicking job to Jason Meyers, and eventually kicked for Salt Lake Stallions in the now-defunct AAF. The 26-year-old has not seen regular-season action since going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016.

