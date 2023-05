The Broncos have signed Grimes to their roster as an undrafted free agent, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Grimes is coming off a productive senior year at Incarnate Word, where he was named a third-team All-American after accumulating 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns on 83 receptions. He will now compete against 12 other wide receivers on Denver's roster for the opportunity to suit up for Week 1.